Five stocks to buy and sell today — 30 January

Chemical sector has its shares of ups and downs and this has been absorbed by this counter quite well. The steady higher lows over last few days have attracted some strong bullish vibes. The last few days have been spent in consolidation and the move above the recent set of highs highlights potential upward drive in the coming days.

• Avanti Feed: Buy above ₹700 , stop ₹675, target ₹770

The robust Q3 numbers resulted in a strong push above resistance, inviting us to go long. The move seen recently supported by a body bullish candle along with the rising momentum is inviting more buying into the prices. As RSI is heading higher, the upward momentum could persist in the coming sessions fuelled by positive market sentiment.

• Wockhardt Ltd: Buy above ₹1,330, stop ₹1,305, target ₹1,450

Wockhardt Ltd, a pharma company that is keenly tracked by many market participants and a steady growth seen in the last few months is seen riding into strong set of supports as we try to recover. The strong support from the cloud region, along with the RSI showing some positive divergence, indicates a potential rebound.

Stocks recommendations by MarketSmith India: ● Equinox India Developments Ltd: Current market price ₹ 142.35 | Buy range ₹ 138–143 | Profit goal ₹ 169 | Stop loss ₹ 129 | Timeframe 3–4 Months

● GHCL Ltd: Current market price ₹ 700.70 | Buy range ₹ 680–705 | Profit goal ₹ 840 | Stop loss ₹ 648 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

