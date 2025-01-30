Hello User
Five stocks to buy and sell today — 30 January

Five stocks to buy and sell today — 30 January

Livemint

  • Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from two analysts: Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• SRF: Buy above 2,680, stop 2,635, target 2950

Chemical sector has its shares of ups and downs and this has been absorbed by this counter quite well. The steady higher lows over last few days have attracted some strong bullish vibes. The last few days have been spent in consolidation and the move above the recent set of highs highlights potential upward drive in the coming days.

• Avanti Feed: Buy above 700 , stop 675, target 770

The robust Q3 numbers resulted in a strong push above resistance, inviting us to go long. The move seen recently supported by a body bullish candle along with the rising momentum is inviting more buying into the prices. As RSI is heading higher, the upward momentum could persist in the coming sessions fuelled by positive market sentiment.

• Wockhardt Ltd: Buy above 1,330, stop 1,305, target 1,450

Wockhardt Ltd, a pharma company that is keenly tracked by many market participants and a steady growth seen in the last few months is seen riding into strong set of supports as we try to recover. The strong support from the cloud region, along with the RSI showing some positive divergence, indicates a potential rebound.

Stocks recommendations by MarketSmith India:

● Equinox India Developments Ltd: Current market price 142.35 | Buy range 138–143 | Profit goal 169 | Stop loss 129 | Timeframe 3–4 Months

● GHCL Ltd: Current market price 700.70 | Buy range 680–705 | Profit goal 840 | Stop loss 648 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

