Five stocks to trade today—5 February
Summary
- Stock recommendations for 5 February from Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
• SUPRIYA: Buy dips to above ₹398, stop ₹390, target ₹415
The stock has been undergoing a lot of volatility and recent profit-booking has dragged its prices into the Kumo support region and is now spurring a rebound. The robust long body candles indicate some positive traction ahead. With the RSI pulling back to the neutral zone and a revival thereafter, investors could look at some long opportunity and consider going long.