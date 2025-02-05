Five stocks to trade today—5 February

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• SUPRIYA: Buy dips to above ₹ 398, stop ₹ 390, target ₹ 415

The stock has been undergoing a lot of volatility and recent profit-booking has dragged its prices into the Kumo support region and is now spurring a rebound. The robust long body candles indicate some positive traction ahead. With the RSI pulling back to the neutral zone and a revival thereafter, investors could look at some long opportunity and consider going long.