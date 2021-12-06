Five themes that defined stock markets this year and may again do so in 2022

Already, a digital model of a Gucci bag, which can only be used in a gaming platform universe, can cost more than the physical version. That’s because people in the developed world now spend more time online than interacting in physical spaces, according to Morgan Stanley. While the move accelerated with stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, it is projected to continue in the years ahead, and may take off for real when Apple Inc. joins the party.

