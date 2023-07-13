Five Things to Know about the NSDL IPO

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com .

However, the company suffers from operational deficiencies. Its profit margin is lower than its competitor despite earning higher revenues.

With growing financial literacy around the country, more and more people are moving towards securities investment. This indicates that the company operates in an industry with high growth opportunities.

NSDL holds a dominant market share and it also handles most of the FPI investments. There are high entry barriers hence virtually, it does not face any threat of competition.

Operational performance: The operational performance of CDSL was better than that of NDSL during FY23. While NDSL’s operating profit was ₹2.6 bn and profit margin was 25%, CDSL’s operating profit stood at ₹3.2 bn with margin of 57.5% during the same year.

CDSL's revenue in FY23 was at ₹6.2 bn, while its net profit was higher than NSDL at ₹2.8 bn during FY23.

Financial performance: In FY23, NSDL reported a total revenue was ₹11 bn, registering a growth of nearly 34% on a YoY basis. Its net profit for the same year rose 11% to ₹2.3 bn.

FPI services: As on 31 March 2023, NSDL serviced 99.99% of the value of equity, debt and other securities held by foreign portfolio investors in dematerialized form in India.

Demat custody value: In FY23, demat custody value for NSDL was ₹302.2 trillion (tn). On the other hand, demat custody value for CDSL was ₹39.7 tn.

NSDL has a greater number of unlisted companies registered with it as compared to CDSL.

Number of companies registered: In FY23, 40,987 companies registered with NSDL whereas 20,323 companies registered their securities on CDSL.

Number of demat accounts: As on 31 March 2023, NSDL had 31.5 m active demat accounts, while CDSL had more than 83 m active demat accounts.

Let us compare the performance of these two depositories to see which company is winning the race.

There are only two depositories in India viz. NSDL and CDSL. These two compete with each other to grab market share from investors and companies.

For the same year, net profit grew by 10% to ₹2,348.1 m compared to ₹2,215.9 reported a year ago.

In FY23, the company’s revenue grew by 33.9% to ₹10,998.1 m driven by growing number of demat accounts.

NSDL has doubled revenue in the past two years while net profit has also been on a constant rise.

According to reports, the total IPO size will be more than ₹30 billion (bn), which means that the company’s total valuation will be bigger than ₹100 bn.

According to the DRHP, six leading shareholders will sell their stake in the public offer.

Lead managers: ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Private Limited is the IPO registrar.

Listing: The shares will be listed on the BSE.

Not more than 5% of the share will be reserved for eligible employees.

Offer structure: The company has reserved not less than 50% shares of the offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIB). It has reserved not less than 15% for non-institutional buyers (HNI). Hence not more than 35% of shares are available for retail individual investors.

Type of issue: Offer for sale of ₹57,260,001

NSDL's contributions to the Indian financial landscape extend beyond depository services. Over the past couple of years, it has diversified offerings, including PAN card services, online tax accounting systems, and mobile-based share delivery facilities.

NSDL has over 31.46 million (m) active demat accounts and services 99.99% of the value of equity, debt, and other securities held by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in dematerialized form in India.

It was established based on a suggestion by a national institution responsible for the economic development of India.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) is an Indian central securities depository, based in Mumbai. It was established in August 1996 as the first electronic securities depository in India with national coverage.

Here are five things you should know.

All speculations have been put to rest as NSDL filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator.

There were a lot of speculations last year about the IPO timeline, its size and the valuation of unlisted shares of the largest Indian depository.

The uncertainty and all the fog around NSDL’s upcoming IPO have finally cleared.

