BENGALURU : Infosys Limited -- India’s second largest software exporter by revenue – will announce its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March on Monday. The IT major, in a first, is lagging behind Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro in announcing its fourth quarter earnings. With TCS and Wipro posting weak revenues in the January- March period of FY20, all eyes are now on the Bengaluru-based IT major.

Infosys has just come out of an internal crisis after obtaining a clean chit from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the whistleblower case, that accused company’s top management of being involved in ‘unethical practices to boost revenue and profit for many quarters.

In a regulatory filing on 24 March, Infosys said that the US SEC has concluded its investigation in the whistleblower allegations made last year, and that it does not anticipate any further action by the regulator.

Just when, it was back on track, the covid-19 pandemic has badly hit businesses all over the world.

Here are five things to watch for in Infosys’ fourth quarter results:

Guidance for FY21

Investors will keenly watch if Infosys will continue with the norm of providing revenue growth guidance for the next fiscal. Given the lack of visibility due to the impact of covid-19, analysts believe investors should be fine with companies desisting from providing an outlook for now. Companies such as Wipro have refrained from giving a quarterly guidance and others like Cognizant have withdrawn its earlier guidance due to the uncertainties in business environment. It should be noted that Infosys had provided a revenue guidance even post the global financial crisis in FY10. Brokerage firm Dolat Capital expects Infosys to give revenue growth guidance in the range of about 3-5% for FY21.

Q4 revenue growth

TCS and Wipro have both indicated some impact of covid-19 in the latter part of the Q4 FY20. It will be interesting to observe the pandemic’s impact on Infosys’ balance-sheet. Dolat Capital expects Infosys to report a constant currency revenue growth of 1% on quarterly basis. “Infosys has very lower exposure towards troubled verticals owing to uncertainties of covid-19. Infosys has made impressive progress in digital competencies in last couple of years, where it was lagging to its large peers. Strong momentum of large deal wins and optimism on improvement in North America banking spends provides revenue visibility in the near-term," Sharekhan said in a pre-earnings note.

Performance in key geographies and industry segments

Analysts believe that while the global financial crisis was largely a financial services crisis, the current covid-19 scare may have more broad-based hit across different industries and verticals. “While we have not seen any client/company blow-ups in the current environment, the disruptions happening across different verticals could drive greater challenges in terms of demand and revenues for Indian IT," Emkay Research said in a pre-earnings note. The US market, severely hit by covid-19, accounts for 60% of Infosys’ total revenue. And, clients in the banking and financial services industry, or BFSI, bring 32% of the business. Therefore, investors will keep a close watch on management commentary on the North America business and the BFSI vertical.

Attrition rates, layoffs, and hikes

Infosys managed to bring down its attrition to 19.6% in the Oct-Dec quarter, down from 21.7% in the previous quarter. However, this is still much higher than competitor TCS’ overall attrition rate of 12.1% on an LTM basis. The Infosys management has taken various steps in terms of skilling its workforce and offering skill-based incentives, to address the rising attrition levels. Therefore, the company’s ability to retain talent and contain the attrition numbers will be closely watched. Management commentary on layoffs and hikes will be monitored especially during these challenging times as TCS has already clarified that they will not lay off any employees although salary increments will be on hold.

Management commentary on covid-19 impact

Given that the covid-19 pandemic has impacted almost all sectors and geographies, investors will look out for management’s comments on their overall strategy to sail through the crisis. “We expect early weakness on both demand and delivery for Indian techs to start reflecting in Mar’20 quarter itself. We expect a -0.5-0.3% q-o-q US$ revenue growth for tier I techs," Emkay Research said in a note. In addition, management’s outlook on client decision making, status on project renewals, and possibility of pricing concessions will be monitored.

Share Via