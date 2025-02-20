Hello User
Five top stock picks for 20 February from leading market experts

  • MarketSmith India and NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman recommend these stocks to watch today.

NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 February

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Buy above: 1,130 | Stop: 1,100 | Target: 1,250

This beverage counter has found some strong support after a recent decline. The rise in prices of this counter has been quite steady, and the volume lead rise could result in some revival. As robust momentum is seen building up, we can look at the whole setup heading higher once again. Consider going long.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy above: 152 | Stop: 144 | Target: 167

Even as prices dipped, momentum readings indicate an upmove that could help the prices rise quickly. As trends are looking promising with the formation of a long body candle, one could consider a strong thrust to the upside. With near-term resistance turning into support, one can look to initiate a buy.

Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd: Buy at: 995 | Stop: 960 | Target: 1,095

After a recent upmove, KSCL has displayed a range breakout and the trends in this counter can sustain. The strong display of momentum clearly highlights that there is some more room for an upside. As every dip sees demand at lower levels, it’s best to consider this as an opportunity to go long.

MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 20 February

HDFC Bank Ltd: Current market price: 1,727.2 | Buy range: 1,710-1,735 | Profit goal: 1,870 | Stop loss: 1,670 | Timeframe: 1-2 months

Anup Engineering Ltd: Current market price: 3,087.65 | Buy range: 3,000-3,100 | Profit goal: 3,690 | Stop loss: 2,790 | Timeframe: 3-4 weeks

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

