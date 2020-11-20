Five top stocks that may benefit from covid vaccine

“The risk with the biggest companies from a balance sheet or funding perspective is lower," said Aditya Narain, head of research at Mumbai-based Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. “The leader has the greatest wherewithal to hang in there if business remains modest," so it’s better to avoid mid-sized and smaller companies even while riding the rally on vaccine developments and economic recovery, he said. Below are some of analysts’ top picks in India’s $2.3 trillion equity market. All stock moves are year-to-date.