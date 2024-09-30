Markets
‘Fixed income and Indian start-ups hold potential for superior returns too’
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Summary
- Besides Indian equities, chief market strategist and head, Franklin Templeton Institute Stephen Dover sees attractive opportunities stretching from the US to Europe, Asia, and Japan.
Mumbai: Not just equities but investing in fixed income and India’s start-up ecosystem also offers the potential for superior returns, according to Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Institute.
