‘Fixed income and Indian start-ups hold potential for superior returns too’

What’s your outlook on the Indian start-up ecosystem? Do you think this is the ideal time to invest in private equity or venture capital, and if so, why?

Frankly, I do not know if there is an ‘ideal time’ to invest in PE or VC. For most investors, the conditions look most attractive when you have a coincidence of easy and inexpensive access to financing, when the exit route (usually via initial public offerings or IPOs) is wide open, when tax incentives are present and when there is a dynamic ecosystem for start-ups. At present, India is home to the third largest number of unicorns globally and that is promising. More recently, there has been an increased focus from investors on profitability, which should help to improve the aggregate quality of this group of companies. The successful stock market listings of several large Indian startups should boost confidence among early investors.