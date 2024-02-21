Fixed-income portfolio rebalancing on card as global monetary tightening cycle ends
While a pause in the global tightening cycle provides stability, astute investors can strategically position themselves in duration-focused funds to capitalize on potential opportunities arising from the flattening yield curve and the expected decline in long-term bond yields.
The global monetary tightening cycle has ended, ushering in a prolonged pause in interest rate adjustments. The fixed-income investors need to assess their portfolios in light of the changing global and domestic monetary landscape.
