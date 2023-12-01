Flair share price hits 10% lower circuit after dream debut. Buy, wait or exit?
Flair share price hitting lower circuit within few minutes of strong debut may put doubt among genuine investors, believes primary market expert Arun Kejriwal
Stock market today: Shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd listed on Indian stock market bourses at whiooing listing premium during Friday deals. Flair share price today listed on NSE at ₹501 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 65 per cent listing premium to the allottees. However, Flair share price witnessed heavy profit booking and hit 10 per cent lower circuit within few minutes of share debut on Dalal Street.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started