Flair Writing Industries bags ₹177 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch
Flair Writing Industries Ltd has raised ₹177 crore from 23 anchor investors by allocating 58,51,972 equity shares at the price band of ₹304 per share.
Flair Writing Industries Ltd has raised ₹177 crore from 23 anchor investors by allocating 58,51,972 equity shares at the price band of ₹304 (including share premium of ₹299 per equity share).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started