Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Flair Writing IPO allotment soon; here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP
Flair Writing IPO allotment soon; here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP

 Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Flair Writing IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO allotment is to be finalized soonPremium
Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO allotment is to be finalized soon

The Flair Writing Industries IPO, which was a book-build issue, subscribed over 46 times after three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023 is likely to see the allotment finalised soon . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Flair writing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

 

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares tentatively  on Wednesday, November 29. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday itself.

Flair Writing IPO: How to check allotment status?

Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Flair IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

 

Go to the website of Link Intime.

Step 1- Login to the Link In time link

https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

 

Step 2- Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name.

Step 3- Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC.

Click on ‘Search’.

 

In a similar way, you can also check on BSE website.

Go to the BSE website.

 

Step 1- Login to the BSE Link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

 

Step2-  Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Enter your application number or PAN card number.

 

Click on the "Search" button.

 

The tentative Flair Writing IPO listing date is Friday, December 1st.

Flair Writing IPO GMP today

Flair Writing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +80. This indicates Flair Writing IPO share price were trading at a premium of 80 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Flair Writing IPO share price is 384 apiece, which is 26.32% higher than the IPO price of 304.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

 

Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 05:38 PM IST
