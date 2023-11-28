Flair Writing IPO allotment soon; here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP
Flair Writing IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal
The Flair Writing Industries IPO, which was a book-build issue, subscribed over 46 times after three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023 is likely to see the allotment finalised soon . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Flair writing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started