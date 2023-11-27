The Flair Writing IPO, which was a book-build issue, subscribed over 46 times after three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, bidders and stock market observers are eagerly waiting for the Flair IPO allotment date, which is Tuesday, November 28. Furthermore, the listing date of Flair Writing shares is Thursday, November 30.

In three days of bidding from Wednesday to Friday last week, Flair IPO got subscribed 46.68 times as it received bids for 67.28 crore company shares against 1.44 crore offered shares of the company. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed over 13 times, NII portion got subscribed 33.37 times whereas the QIB segment of the public offer got subscribed 115.6 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flair Writing IPO: How to check allotment status? Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Flair IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

Go to the BSE website. Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name. Enter your application number and PAN card number. Click on the "Search" button. In a similar way, you can also check on its registrar's website.

Go to the website of Link Intime. Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name. Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC. Click on ‘Search’. Flair Writing IPO GMP Today Stock market observers said that Flair IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹85, which is ₹1 higher from its Sunday GMP of ₹84. This rise in Flair IPO GMP can be attributed to strong response by investors as the book build issue got subscribed to whooping 46.68 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market observers said that strong subscription status is one of the major reasons that has fueled grey market sentiments in regard to this public issue even though stock market sentiments have remained almost choppy throughout the week gone by.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.