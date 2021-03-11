Flood of new debt tests bond market

Over the past few months, falling bond prices have pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note from about 1% to more than 1.5%, around its highest level in more than a year. Most investors think the climb largely reflects expectations for a vaccine- and stimulus-fueled economic resurgence that could eventually lead the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in