Flood of new debt tests bond market
- Supply seen as one factor driving yields higher as investors anticipate economic resurgence fueled by vaccinations and government stimulus
Some on Wall Street see signs the U.S. government’s extraordinary borrowing spree is starting to test investors’ appetite for new Treasury debt.
Over the past few months, falling bond prices have pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note from about 1% to more than 1.5%, around its highest level in more than a year. Most investors think the climb largely reflects expectations for a vaccine- and stimulus-fueled economic resurgence that could eventually lead the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates.
