Flood of tech IPOs to hit Street after elections
At least nine new-age tech startups are readying offerings, preparing to tap the markets after next year’s general election
Investors are keenly awaiting five initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, including the much anticipated one of Tata Technologies Ltd. That, and those of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Fedbank Financial Services (Fedfina), Flair Writing Industries and Gandhar Oil Refinery are expected to raise over ₹7,300 crore collectively.
