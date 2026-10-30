Flying high! Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel: Why Vedanta shares jumped up to 13.5%?

Vedanta stocks will be in focus after the company's Oil and Gas and Power businesses reported a sharp turnaround in profitability in the September quarter, swinging to profits from losses in the year-ago period. The strong earnings performance drove a sharp rally in both stocks on Friday, October 30, even as Vedanta and its Aluminium business traded lower.
Vedanta Oil and Gas jumped 13.5% to ₹31.64, while Vedanta Power surged 13.4% to ₹32.69. Vedanta Iron and Steel gained 3.7% to ₹26.25. However, Vedanta Aluminium Metal fell 2% to ₹342.25, while Vedanta declined 1.1% to ₹232.15.
Vedanta Power reported a net profit of ₹83 crore in the September quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Its core operating EBITDA more than doubled to ₹421 crore. A 26% year-on-year increase in power sales volume, coupled with improved per-unit realisations, supported the performance. The business also recorded its first-ever positive earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.21.
Vedanta Oil and Gas posted a net profit of ₹746 crore against a net loss of ₹92 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Despite a slight decline in total output, operational income rose 3% year-on-year to ₹2,628 crore. Improved international price realisations and production optimisation across active exploration fields supported the growth.
The sharp recovery in profitability at both businesses drove their stocks higher, although the gains were not reflected across all Vedanta businesses.
Vedanta Iron & Steel: Operating EBITDA jumps 56% despite revenue decline
Vedanta Iron & Steel Limited (VISL) reported a 2% year-on-year decline in standalone revenue to ₹2,788 crore in the September quarter, amid corrections in international industrial metal prices. However, operating EBITDA rose 56% YoY to ₹83 crore, supported by manufacturing cost controls, while margins expanded 112 basis points. The company reported a net loss of ₹324 crore, narrowing from ₹477 crore in the year-ago quarter. No dividend was proposed for the segment.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), the newly demerged aluminium business, reported consolidated revenue of ₹22,300 crore, supported by record production of 649 kilotonnes. Operating EBITDA surged 82% YoY to ₹10,100 crore, aided by raw material integration and lower logistics costs. Standalone net profit doubled to ₹5,650 crore during the quarter. The company did not announce an independent interim dividend, focusing cash flows on debt reduction.
Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹25,812 crore, up 57% year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA more than doubled, rising 106% to a record ₹9,938 crore, driven by operational volumes and cost management across its businesses. Consolidated net profit surged to ₹6,202 crore, of which ₹3,650 crore was attributable to Vedanta Ltd shareholders. The board declared its first interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year.
Vedanta stocks are likely to remain in focus as investors assess the September-quarter performance across the group's businesses. The sharp profit turnarounds at Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Power, along with strong earnings growth at Vedanta Aluminium and the parent company, highlighted improvements across several segments. However, the mixed share price reaction suggests that investors are weighing individual business performances differently.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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