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Flying high! Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel: Why Vedanta shares jumped up to 13.5%?

Vedanta’s Oil and Gas and Power businesses swung to profits in the September quarter, driving their stocks up 13.5% and 13.4%, respectively, on Friday. Higher power sales and improved price realisations supported the turnaround, while Vedanta and its Aluminium business shares declined.

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Pranati Deva
Published30 Oct 2026, 10:32 AM IST
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Vedanta Group Stocks Surge (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
Vedanta Group Stocks Surge (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Vedanta stocks will be in focus after the company's Oil and Gas and Power businesses reported a sharp turnaround in profitability in the September quarter, swinging to profits from losses in the year-ago period. The strong earnings performance drove a sharp rally in both stocks on Friday, October 30, even as Vedanta and its Aluminium business traded lower.

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Vedanta Oil and Gas jumped 13.5% to 31.64, while Vedanta Power surged 13.4% to 32.69. Vedanta Iron and Steel gained 3.7% to 26.25. However, Vedanta Aluminium Metal fell 2% to 342.25, while Vedanta declined 1.1% to 232.15.

Vedanta Power returns to profitability

Vedanta Power reported a net profit of 83 crore in the September quarter, compared with a net loss of 1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its core operating EBITDA more than doubled to 421 crore. A 26% year-on-year increase in power sales volume, coupled with improved per-unit realisations, supported the performance. The business also recorded its first-ever positive earnings per share (EPS) of 0.21.

Vedanta Oil and Gas swings to profit

Vedanta Oil and Gas posted a net profit of 746 crore against a net loss of 92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Despite a slight decline in total output, operational income rose 3% year-on-year to 2,628 crore. Improved international price realisations and production optimisation across active exploration fields supported the growth.

The sharp recovery in profitability at both businesses drove their stocks higher, although the gains were not reflected across all Vedanta businesses.

Vedanta Iron & Steel: Operating EBITDA jumps 56% despite revenue decline

Vedanta Iron & Steel Limited (VISL) reported a 2% year-on-year decline in standalone revenue to 2,788 crore in the September quarter, amid corrections in international industrial metal prices. However, operating EBITDA rose 56% YoY to 83 crore, supported by manufacturing cost controls, while margins expanded 112 basis points. The company reported a net loss of 324 crore, narrowing from 477 crore in the year-ago quarter. No dividend was proposed for the segment.

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Vedanta Aluminium: Net profit doubles to 5,650 crore

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), the newly demerged aluminium business, reported consolidated revenue of 22,300 crore, supported by record production of 649 kilotonnes. Operating EBITDA surged 82% YoY to 10,100 crore, aided by raw material integration and lower logistics costs. Standalone net profit doubled to 5,650 crore during the quarter. The company did not announce an independent interim dividend, focusing cash flows on debt reduction.

Vedanta Limited: Revenue rises 57%, interim dividend of 5 declared

Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of 25,812 crore, up 57% year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA more than doubled, rising 106% to a record 9,938 crore, driven by operational volumes and cost management across its businesses. Consolidated net profit surged to 6,202 crore, of which 3,650 crore was attributable to Vedanta Ltd shareholders. The board declared its first interim dividend of 5 per share for the financial year.

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Vedanta stocks are likely to remain in focus as investors assess the September-quarter performance across the group's businesses. The sharp profit turnarounds at Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Power, along with strong earnings growth at Vedanta Aluminium and the parent company, highlighted improvements across several segments. However, the mixed share price reaction suggests that investors are weighing individual business performances differently.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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