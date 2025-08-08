FlySBS Aviation shares debut at stellar 90% premium at ₹427.50 on NSE SME, hit upper circuit post listing

FlySBS Aviation IPO listing: Shares of FlySBS Aviation were off to a solid start on Friday, August 8, as they listed at a stellar 90% premium at ₹427.50 on the NSE SME. The gains continued as the stock hit the upper circuit limit post a blockbuster debut.

Flysbs Aviation share price movement FlySBS Aviation share price listed at ₹427.50 on the NSE SME, a premium of 90% over the issue price on Friday. The gains for FlySBS continued as the stock gained 5% to hit the upper circuit limit of ₹448.85 post listing.

FlySBS Aviation IPO GMP FlySBS Aviation IPO GMP stood at +240 as per investorgain.com data. This indicated that Flysbs Aviation shares were trading at ₹240 above the upper end of the issue price of ₹225 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of FlySBS Aviation IPO was ₹465 a piece, which was 106.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹225.

Strong investor interest in FlySBS Aviation IPO FlySBS Aviation IPO had seen strong investor interest, as was visible from the subscription status. FlySBS Aviation IPO was subscribed 318.68 times. By August 5, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed 286.06 times in the individual investor category, 191.93 times in the QIB category, and 563.64 times in the NII category.

FlySBS Aviation Limited, formerly FlySBS Aviation Private Limited, is an Indian aviation firm that specialises in private jet services. It was founded on August 7, 2020. The business is governed by Indian law and has its headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A variety of private jet services are offered by FlySBS Aviation.