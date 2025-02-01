Budget 2025 reaction: Stock market investor Shankar Sharma seemed quite enthused by the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The marquee investor, who is well-tracked in market circles, said the Budget was highly positive for his net worth.

In today's Budget presentation, the Finance Minister announced several measures which were centric to the state of Bihar. Some of these announcements, Sharma believes could prove highly beneficial to him.

Budget-Bihar Connect The two announcements he expects will be a "HUGE POSITIVE" for his net worth include the auxiliary airport at Bihta and the expansion of IIT Patna. The ace investor, who hails from Bihar, said he owns vast land holdings in the two areas and the government projects could emerge as big boosters to his wealth on an increase in land value in the area.

"Baki ka to pata nahi, but Budget is HUGE POSITIVE for my net worth: Auxiliary airport at Bihta, which is a few kms from my village where I've vast land holdings + IIT Patna expansion, again close to my land holdings," Shankar Sharma's post on X read.

Sitharaman, as part of her Budget speech, announced that greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the State. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta, FM said in her Budget speech.

Additionally, the government announced additional infrastructure will be created in the 5 IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students. "Hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT, Patna will also be expanded," said Sitharaman.

These announcements clearly cheered Shankar Shamra, as the investor reacted, saying, “Mashallah, aaj ki party 🎉🎉 meri taraf sey!!!.”

Stock Market Reaction Along expected lines, Indian stock markets were quite volatile on Budget Day, with the benchmark indices gyrating between gains and losses.

The BSE Sensex in the fag-end of the trading session was marginally higher at 77,554, up 0.07% while Nifty 50 declined 0.06% to 23,495.