FMCG behemoth Varun Beverages announces final dividend, record date fixed

“This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors fixed Wednesday, April 12, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Equity Shareholders entitled for receipt of Final Dividend of Re. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2022 as approved by the Equity Shareholders of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on March 27, 2023. The Final Dividend will be paid on and from Thursday, April 13, 2023 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Wednesday, April 12, 2023," said the Board of Directors of Varun Beverages in a stock exchange filing today.