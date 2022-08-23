FMCG company announces final dividend of 65 per share dividend

In Q1FY23 the company reported revenue from operations of ₹776 Cr which was ₹786 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY fall of 1.27%. In Q1FY23 the company's total income reached ₹782 Cr which was ₹792 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. In Q1FY23 the company's total expenses reached ₹724 Cr which was ₹725 Cr in Q1FY22. Due to its established superiority strategy and solid brand foundations, the company maintained its growth and had a successful performance in the fiscal, with sales of ₹3,901 crore, up 9% from the prior year. The company reported that Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 43 crore, down 13% from the prior year mostly due to inflation in commodity prices. For the quarter, both feminine care and healthcare businesses continue to grow and maintain category leadership, said the company in a regulatory filing.

