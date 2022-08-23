FMCG company announces final dividend of 65 per share dividend

FMCG company announces final dividend of ₹65 per share dividend2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 46,871.84 crore, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is a large-cap corporation that operates in the FMCG industry. For the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2022, the company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 650% at a face value of ₹10 or ₹65 per share.
The company has said in a record filing that “We are pleased to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 65 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2022. The divided shall be paid between November 15, 2022 to December 13, 2022, on approval of the Members at the 58th Annual General Meeting."
In Q1FY23 the company reported revenue from operations of ₹776 Cr which was ₹786 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY fall of 1.27%. In Q1FY23 the company's total income reached ₹782 Cr which was ₹792 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. In Q1FY23 the company's total expenses reached ₹724 Cr which was ₹725 Cr in Q1FY22. Due to its established superiority strategy and solid brand foundations, the company maintained its growth and had a successful performance in the fiscal, with sales of ₹3,901 crore, up 9% from the prior year. The company reported that Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 43 crore, down 13% from the prior year mostly due to inflation in commodity prices. For the quarter, both feminine care and healthcare businesses continue to grow and maintain category leadership, said the company in a regulatory filing.
LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. said, “The operating environment continues to be marked by unprecedented headwinds and commodity fluctuations. Despite these challenges, we remain resilient, agile, and committed to serve Indian consumers, delivering sequential sales growth this year. The execution of our integrated strategies of a strong portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization structure, has empowered us to deliver these consistent results. Our strategy is fueled by balancing innovation and industry-leading practices, while driving productivity in everything we do."
He further added, “While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in the near-term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy of driving superiority and productivity and enabled by the strength of our organization and culture, to deliver balanced growth and value creation."
The shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care were last seen trading at ₹14,492.00 per share while writing this copy. The stock price soared from ₹406 on July 9th, 2004, to the current market price, which is an all-time high and a multibagger return of 3,469.46%. The stock has gained 74.29% over the past five years and 13.61% over the past year. The stock has dropped 6.26% YTD so far in 2022.
