FMCG company Emami declares 400% dividend, posted muted performance in Q22 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 05:50 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹20,511 Cr, Emami Limited is a large-cap company that engages in the FMCG industry. With a remarkable segment of well-known household brand names including BoroPlus, Navratna, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus Balm, Fast Relief, and Kesh King, Emami Limited is one of the leading personal and healthcare businesses in India. The company has released its Q2 earnings along with a 400% dividend.