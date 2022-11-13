FMCG company Emami declares 400% dividend, posted muted performance in Q2

The research analysts of the broking firm Motilal Oswal said “A significant miss on our expectations and the improbability of a sharp revival led to a reduction of ~8% each in our FY23/FY24 EBITDA forecast. However, due to the 10% tax rate guidance for FY23/FY24 v/s its earlier estimate of 17.5%/18%, there is no material change at the EPS level for both fiscals. HMN's sales CAGR of 9.7% over FY20-22 was far better than the 3% sales CAGR over FY16-20. If this trajectory leads to a sustainable and strong double-digit sales growth, a further re-rating could be on the cards."