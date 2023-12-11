FMCG company GRM Overseas sells over 3% stake in subsidiary company to VC fund Sauce.vc. Share jumps
Venture capital fund Sauce.vc bought an additional 1% stake from other shareholders
GRM Overseas has sold out over 3 per cent stake in its subsidiary company GRM Foodkraft Pvt. Ltd. This food subsidiary FMCG company sold out its stake in GRM Foodkraft to consumer-focused venture capital fund Sauce.vc. Both parties are yet to disclose the deal amount. Sauce has also acquired an additional 1 percent stake from other shareholders.
