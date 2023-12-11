GRM Overseas has sold out over 3 per cent stake in its subsidiary company GRM Foodkraft Pvt. Ltd. This food subsidiary FMCG company sold out its stake in GRM Foodkraft to consumer-focused venture capital fund Sauce.vc. Both parties are yet to disclose the deal amount. Sauce has also acquired an additional 1 percent stake from other shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GRM Overseas informed Indian stock market exchanges about stake sale citing, "We wish to intimate that GRM Overseas Limited has sold more than 3 Percent stake in GRM Foodkraft Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the company to Sauce.vc (“Sauce"), a Consumer-Focused Venture Capital Fund."

Commenting on the investment Atul Garg, MD, GRM Overseas Ltd. said, “We are delighted to welcome Sauce.vc as a strategic investor. We look forward to deriving substantial advantages from the wealth of experience and a demonstrable history of creating new age brands by the Sauce team. Our goal is to evolve our brands into distinguished names in their respective product categories. We also intend to work with the Sauce team to identify emerging areas for launching new brands in packaged foods and to explore deepening our presence in digital channels including e-grocers, quick commerce and ecommerce. Sauce’s investment aligns with our commitment to rapidly scale and diversify our product portfolio."

Speaking on the venture capital fund's investment in FMCG company, Manu Chandra, Founder & Managing Partner, Sauce.vc said, “Foodkraft has a strong legacy and established strengths in supply chain and distribution in packaged foods and staples. We aim to utilise this deep knowhow and wide distribution reach to launch new food brands in promising new categories. The business is a key addition to our diverse portfolio of investments and we would like to play an enabling role to help it achieve its mission." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GRM Overseas share price jumps After the outbreak of this stock market news, GRM Overseas share price witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals on Monday. GRM Overseash shares opened at ₹188.45 apiece on NSE and went on to touch intraday high of ₹198 per share levels, logging intraday gain of near 5 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

