FMCG company Hatsun Agro Product declares 1:30 rights issue, record date fixed

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This intimation is made further to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company held on Monday, the 19th September, 2022 approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (the “Equity Shares") for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 400 crores, by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company (“Rights Issue"), and constituting a rights issue committee in this regard (“Rights Issue Committee"), in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. as amended, other applicable laws and our prior intimation dated 30th November, 2022 informing the scheduled meeting of Rights Issue Committee of the Board on 3rd December, 2022. Pursuant to the above, we wish to inform you that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, the 3rd December, 2022 has inter alia considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: