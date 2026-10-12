FMCG dividend giants: Colgate, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Britannia: Which stock offers highest yield?

FMCG dividend giants: Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited and Britannia Industries Limited are among the key fast moving and consumer goods (FMCG) companies that have paid significant dividend to their shareholders over the past few years.

As the second quarter earnings for financial year 2026-27 begins, here’s a comparison of top 4 FMCG stocks and their dividend payouts in one year.

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Colgate Palmolive India dividend Colgate Palmolive India has announced a total of ₹48 per equity share dividend in the last one year. Which makes its annual dividend yield stand at 2.16% for the last one year. The stock closed 2.75% lower at ₹1770 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹48,141.46 crore on Monday. Its share price value has declined 20.5% in one year, 52% in two years, 14% in three years.

Hindustan Unilever Limited dividend yield Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced ₹41 per equity share dividend in last one year, and its annual dividend yield stood at 2.25%. The FMCG stock closed 2.10% lower at ₹1822 per share on BSE. Its share price value has declined 25% in one year, 32% in two years, and 26% in three years.

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ITC dividend yield ITC has announced ₹14.50 per equity share dividend over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 3.63%. ITC share price ended 3.23% lower at ₹257.60 per share on BSE on Monday. Its share price value has declined 36% in one year, 44% in two years and 39% in three years.

Britannia Industries dividend yield Britannia Industries has announced ₹90.50 per equity share dividend over the last one year. Its annual dividend yield stood at 1.54%. Shares of Britannia Industries closed marginally lower at ₹4780 per share on Monday. The stock value has declined 18% in one year, and 20% in two years.

Which FMCG stock has higher dividend yield? Out of the four FMCG stock, ITC has the highest annual dividend yield of 3.63%.

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What is a dividend yield? Why does it matter to investors? A stock's dividend yield is a ratio of the total annual dividend paid by the company to its share price. It shows how much an investor has earned from dividend of a stock, compared with its market price. Investors can compare dividend yield of different stocks to understand about opportunity to earn from a stock's dividend compared to its market price.

(Note: Annual dividend yield calculated based on the historical purchase price of the railway PSU stocks.)