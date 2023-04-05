Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FMCG giant Britannia declares 7200% interim dividend to 72 per share, fixes record date
FMCG giant, Britannia Industries has declared an interim dividend of 72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around a whopping 7200%. Britannia is among the kings of dividend stocks, paying hefty benefits to its shareholders.

In its regulatory filing on Tuesday, Britannia said, "declared an Interim Dividend @ 7200% i.e., Rs. 72/‐ per Equity Share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2022‐23."

Also, the FMCG player has set April 13th as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the 72 per share dividend benefit.

The Interim Dividend is subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes and will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it said.

