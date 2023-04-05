FMCG giant Britannia declares 7200% interim dividend to ₹72 per share, fixes record date1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- The company has fixed record date for 7200% interim dividend to determine eligible shareholders. Britannia is among the kings of dividend stocks, paying hefty benefits to its shareholders.
FMCG giant, Britannia Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around a whopping 7200%. Britannia is among the kings of dividend stocks, paying hefty benefits to its shareholders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×