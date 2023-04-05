FMCG giant, Britannia Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around a whopping 7200%. Britannia is among the kings of dividend stocks, paying hefty benefits to its shareholders.
In its regulatory filing on Tuesday, Britannia said, "declared an Interim Dividend @ 7200% i.e., Rs. 72/‐ per Equity Share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2022‐23."
Also, the FMCG player has set April 13th as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the ₹72 per share dividend benefit.
The Interim Dividend is subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes and will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it said.
