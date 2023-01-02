FMCG giant Dabur acquired a 51% majority stake in Badshah Masala

FMCG giant Dabur acquired a 51% majority stake in Badshah Masala2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹99,528.81 Cr, Dabur India Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the nation's Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.
With a market worth of ₹99,528.81 Cr, Dabur India Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the nation's Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. In accordance with the share purchase and shareholders agreement, the firm has stated today that it has acquired a majority stake of 51% of the equity shares of Badshah Masala.
With a market worth of ₹99,528.81 Cr, Dabur India Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the nation's Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. In accordance with the share purchase and shareholders agreement, the firm has stated today that it has acquired a majority stake of 51% of the equity shares of Badshah Masala.
Dabur India said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 26.10.2022 regarding "Proposed acquisition of majority stake in Badshah Masata Private Limited" ("Badshah" or "Target Company"), we wish to inform you that pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and Shareholders Agreement ("SHA") executed by Dabur India Limited ("Dabur" or "Company") with the existing Promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders upon fulfillment of terms and conditions as per SPA and SNA and the said transaction has been completed on 2nd January 2023. Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala Private Limited has become a subsidiary of Dabur India Limited w.e.f. today i.e. 2nd January 2023."
Dabur India said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 26.10.2022 regarding "Proposed acquisition of majority stake in Badshah Masata Private Limited" ("Badshah" or "Target Company"), we wish to inform you that pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and Shareholders Agreement ("SHA") executed by Dabur India Limited ("Dabur" or "Company") with the existing Promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders upon fulfillment of terms and conditions as per SPA and SNA and the said transaction has been completed on 2nd January 2023. Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala Private Limited has become a subsidiary of Dabur India Limited w.e.f. today i.e. 2nd January 2023."
On Wednesday of the last week, Dabur India informed the stock exchanges that “Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 2nd February 2023 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ending on 31st December 2022."
On Wednesday of the last week, Dabur India informed the stock exchanges that “Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 2nd February 2023 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ending on 31st December 2022."
The shares of Dabur India Ltd closed today at ₹562.90 apiece level, up by 0.26% from the previous close of ₹561.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 564,453 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,157,171 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 3.14%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹610.75 on (07-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹482.25 on (17-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 7.83% below the 1 year high and 16.72% above the 1 year low.
The shares of Dabur India Ltd closed today at ₹562.90 apiece level, up by 0.26% from the previous close of ₹561.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 564,453 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,157,171 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 3.14%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹610.75 on (07-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹482.25 on (17-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 7.83% below the 1 year high and 16.72% above the 1 year low.