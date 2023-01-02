FMCG giant Dabur acquired a 51% majority stake in Badshah Masala

Dabur India said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 26.10.2022 regarding "Proposed acquisition of majority stake in Badshah Masata Private Limited" ("Badshah" or "Target Company"), we wish to inform you that pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") and Shareholders Agreement ("SHA") executed by Dabur India Limited ("Dabur" or "Company") with the existing Promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders upon fulfillment of terms and conditions as per SPA and SNA and the said transaction has been completed on 2nd January 2023. Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala Private Limited has become a subsidiary of Dabur India Limited w.e.f. today i.e. 2nd January 2023."