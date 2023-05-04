FMCG giant Dabur India recommends final dividend of 270%: Key details inside

Dabur India has announced an equity dividend of 520.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹5.2 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of Rs. 531.70 of 0.97%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Since May 23, 2001, Dabur India Ltd. has issued 46 dividends, according to Trendlyne statistics.

