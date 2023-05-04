FMCG giant Dabur India recommends final dividend of 270%: Key details inside

FMCG giant Dabur India on Thursday declared its Q4 results along with final dividend for its eligible shareholders.
“Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.70 per equity share having face value of Re. I/- each (i.e., 270%) for the financial year 2022-23, for approval of members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said Dabur India in a stock exchange filing today.
Dabur India has announced an equity dividend of 520.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹5.2 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of Rs. 531.70 of 0.97%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Since May 23, 2001, Dabur India Ltd. has issued 46 dividends, according to Trendlyne statistics.
For the quarter that ended in March 2023, Dabur India Ltd. recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹292.76 Cr which was down just 0.5% from the same quarter a year earlier, coming in at Rs. 292.76 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 6.4 per cent to ₹2,677.80 crore for Q4FY23 as against ₹2,517.81 crore in Q4FY22.
The company's consolidated revenue at the end of FY2022-23 was ₹11,529.9 crore, up 5.9 percent from ₹10,888.7 crore the previous year. The total net profit for the year was ₹1,707.1 crore. The company said that its operating margin dropped from 18 percent to 15.3 percent, while EBITDA plummeted 9.6 percent YoY to ₹410 crore.
