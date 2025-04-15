Markets
Is this sector the ultimate defence against markets crashes and economic turmoil?
Summary
- A common strategy when markets are choppy or the economy is slowing is to move a significant part of one's portfolio into a defensive sector. The catch is that you need to get in early to avoid overpaying. The good news? This safe-haven sector may still be undervalued.
Now that the threat of an economic slowdown is real, keep an eye on the FMCG index. The market believes this index provides one of the best hiding places when there is a high risk of an economic slowdown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more