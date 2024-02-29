FMCG index down over 5% in 2024 YTD; will this negative trend continue?
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors in the current calendar year so far. The Nifty FMCG index is down over 5 percent in 2024 YTD as against a 1 percent rise in benchmark Nifty. Will this negative trend continue in 2024?
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors in the current calendar year so far and it seems the sector will remain choppy for a while. The weakness in demand for packaged goods isn't confined to rural markets; urban markets are also experiencing strain. Moreover, there are no significant catalysts expected to revive demand in the near future.
