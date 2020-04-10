FMCG index outperforms Sensex as consumers stock up food, other essentials

MUMBAI : The BSE FMCG index in the last 11 sessions has surged over 25% outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which gained 20% during the same period.

Shares of Emami Ltd -- the maker of Zandu balm, chyawanprash and other healthcare products -- have gained over 50% since 24 March.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which produces soaps, toiletries and detergents, have surged about 33% during the said period. With a wide portfolio of products ranging from tea, coffee, salt, pulses, spices and others, Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s share price has risen by 36%.

This sudden rally in the FMCG stocks can be attributed to panic buying as consumers are stocking up on food and beverages and other essentials, amid fears of extended lockdown.

FMCG companies have always performed well during challenging times and therefore are a natural defensive bet in the market, Abneesh Roy, senior vice president at Edelweiss Securities said.

“People are staying at home and are worried about how long this lockdown will go on. So, depending on their buying abilities, they are stocking up. This has accelerated the demand for items under foods and beverages and other essentials that are not only covid-19 related (hygiene products). Also, for the FMCG companies, there are no big concerns on the availability of raw materials," Roy said.

FMCG companies are the biggest advertisers in the market, and the collapse of the advertising rates during this period also augurs well for these companies, Roy explained.

FMCG stocks are preferred by investors particularly in a bear market as essential items do not suffer a considerable demand setback and bounce back faster in a weaker economic environment.

“On the balance sheet side as well, these companies are cash-rich, debt-free and have strong cash flows from operations, which help them to tide over the downturn. All these factors put together are leading to buying interest in the FMCG space," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

However, analysts see supply chain, distribution and logistics as the visible challenges that may negatively impact the sector.

Another concern for the FMCG companies is an expected fall in consumption demand as liquidity dries up at the customer end, especially for the poor and underprivileged such as daily-wage workers, said Religare's Mishra.

Meanwhile, some FMCG players are also struggling with the shortage of manpower, and as a result are seeing their factories operate at lower production capacities. This includes leading players such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Marico Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, GCPL, Emami and several others have trimmed their production and suspended operations at several locations.

“Several FMCG players are running at low capacity ~20-30% due to shortage of workers. ITC has put its cigarette manufacturing on hold while it continues to produce goods of essential items like flour, biscuits and snacks, soaps and sanitizers, among others," Mishra added.