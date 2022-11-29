FMCG major Britannia shares hit fresh 52-week high. Do you own them?

Further, Berry said, "We continue to have aggressive market share gains, consistently over the past 38 quarters & register a 15-year high, which is a testimony of our Brand strength & team’s execution capability. Our direct distribution jumped to 26 lakhs outlets, with an addition of 4 lakhs outlets in the last 6 months. We continue to make strides in our Rural journey and we now have appointed ~28,000 Rural Preferred Dealers, which has led to consistent market share gains."