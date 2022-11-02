FMCG giant, Dabur shares will turn ex-dividend on November 3. The company has announced a dividend of 250% for its shareholders and has fixed November 4th as the record date. That being said, the shares will turn ex-dividend a day before the record date. Dabur posted a decent second quarter for FY23 with the foods and beverages business leading the growth. The majority of experts have suggested buying Dabur shares with a target price between ₹600 to ₹700 going ahead.

