FMCG penny stock hit 52-week-low as Board declares rights issue in 72:100 ratio
- With a market worth of Rs. 47.69 Cr., Gala Global Products Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.
With a market worth of Rs. 47.69 Cr., Gala Global Products Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Gala has ascended to the top of the stationery, printing, and educational industries during the previous three decades. Gala Global Products is the market leader in terms of scholastic stationery, educational products and toys, and cutting-edge printing solutions. The share price of Gala Global Products reached a new 52-week low at closing on Friday after the board of directors approved a 72:100 rights issue.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×