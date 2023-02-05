FMCG penny stock hit 52-week-low as Board declares rights issue in 72:100 ratio

On Friday, the shares of Gala Global Products closed on the BSE at a new 52-week-low level of ₹9.06 apiece, down by 1.95% from the previous close of ₹9.24. The stock recorded a total volume of 16,234 shares, as per the data of BSE. The stock has plummeted 90.27% over the past five years, while the share price has declined 75.58% during the past year. The stock has dropped 90.00% in the past six months and 34.68% year-to-date in 2023. The stock has depreciated by 29.27% over the past month, and by 7.55% during the past five trading days. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹104.00 on (22/08/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading at a discount of 91.28% from its 1-year high level. In Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 49.97% and a public stake of 50.03%.