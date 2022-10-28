Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FMCG penny stock is 56% below from 52-week-high, Board recommends bonus shares

2 min read . 10:13 PM ISTVipul Das
Ozone World Limited is a part of Ozone India Group of Companies and is engaged in real estate and construction activity for more than decades.

  • Ozone World Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of 3.07 Cr and the company deals in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, October 28, 2022, and Recommend for issue up to 25,89,380 (Twenty Five Lakh Eighty Nine Thousand Three Hundred Eighty Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs. 2,58,93,800/- (Rupees Two Crore Fifty Eight Lakh Ninety Three Thousand Eight Hundred Only), as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company."

The shares of Ozone World Ltd closed today at 8.30 apiece, down by 2.12% from the previous close of 8.48. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 7,131 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 6,959 shares. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days and 100 days SMA but below the 200-Days Simple Moving Average (SMA). In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 73.14% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 13.70%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 44.56% so far in 2022. 

On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 18.99 on (23/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of 6.52 on (13/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 56.29% below the high and 27.30% above the low. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 0.70% and a public stake of 99.30%.

