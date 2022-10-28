FMCG penny stock is 56% below from 52-week-high, Board recommends bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, October 28, 2022, and Recommend for issue up to 25,89,380 (Twenty Five Lakh Eighty Nine Thousand Three Hundred Eighty Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs. 2,58,93,800/- (Rupees Two Crore Fifty Eight Lakh Ninety Three Thousand Eight Hundred Only), as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company."