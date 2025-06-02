FMCG penny stock jumps 6% despite stock market crash; here’s why

Sarveshwar Foods share price jumped over 6% on Monday after the company reported its Q4 results. The penny stock spiked as much as 6.32% to ₹7.56 apiece on the BSE. The gains in Sarveshwar Foods shares came despite broader weakness in Indian stock market today.

FMCG company Sarveshwar Foods reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and full financial year 2024-2025 on Saturday, 31 May 2025.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 jumped 108% to ₹8.61 crore from ₹4.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 41% to ₹349.72 crore from ₹247.31 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA rose 15% YoY to ₹19.55 crore, up YoY, while EBITDA margin dropped to 5.6%.

For full FY25, consolidated revenue from operation rose 31% YoY to ₹1,136.23 crore, while net profit increased 60% YoY to ₹26.92 crore, and EBITDA spiked 23% YoY to ₹77.32 crore.

During FY25, Sarveshwar Foods announced to raise funds through QIP or Preferential or Rights issues to set up new business entities in Europe & USA, set up retail stores across the country, set up new units in strategic locations across India, reduction of debt and exploring other acquisition opportunities.

Sarveshwar Foods Share Price Performance Sarveshwar Foods share price has gained 14% in one month and over 16% in three months. The penny stock has declined 27% over the past six months, while it has dropped 16% in one year. However, Sarveshwar Foods shares have delivered multibagger returns of 202% in two years.

At 11:25 AM, Sarveshwar Foods shares were trading 4.92% higher at ₹7.46 apiece on the BSE.

