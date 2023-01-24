With a market valuation of ₹90.70 Cr, Comfort Intech Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The company is in the business of trading goods. In addition, it also operates in all kinds of spirits.

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “we hereby inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the corporate office of the Company, interalia, to: consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022; consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required."

The shares of Comfort Intech closed today on the BSE at ₹28.35 apiece level, down by 0.35% from the previous close of ₹28.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 13,308 shares. The stock has risen 67% over the past five years, and in the past three years, it has risen from ₹16.60 in January 2018 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 461%. The stock has dropped 2.24% during the past year, but YTD, it has climbed 5.59% in 2023. The stock has appreciated 13.86% over the past six months and 9.46% over the past month.

The stock has risen 2.35% during the past five trading days. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹31.65 on (01/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹19.80 on (10/10/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 10.42% below the 1 year high and 43.18% above the 1 year low. At today's closing price, the stock was seen trading above 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 57.46% and a public stake of 42.54%.

