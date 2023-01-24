Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FMCG penny stock to mull stock split, scrip rallies over 400% in 3 years
With a market valuation of 90.70 Cr, Comfort Intech Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. The company is in the business of trading goods. In addition, it also operates in all kinds of spirits.

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “we hereby inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the corporate office of the Company, interalia, to: consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022; consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required."

The shares of Comfort Intech closed today on the BSE at 28.35 apiece level, down by 0.35% from the previous close of 28.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 13,308 shares. The stock has risen 67% over the past five years, and in the past three years, it has risen from 16.60 in January 2018 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 461%. The stock has dropped 2.24% during the past year, but YTD, it has climbed 5.59% in 2023. The stock has appreciated 13.86% over the past six months and 9.46% over the past month. 

The stock has risen 2.35% during the past five trading days. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 31.65 on (01/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 19.80 on (10/10/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 10.42% below the 1 year high and 43.18% above the 1 year low. At today's closing price, the stock was seen trading above 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 57.46% and a public stake of 42.54%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
