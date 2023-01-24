FMCG penny stock to mull stock split, scrip rallies over 400% in 3 years

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “we hereby inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the corporate office of the Company, interalia, to: consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022; consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required."