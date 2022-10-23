Dabur is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) on October 26. The company's board will also consider an interim dividend for the fiscal year FY23 on this day. Dabur has already fixed a record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. The stock will be in focus this week following Q2 earnings.
In its regulatory filing, Dabur said, "we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 4th November 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23, if declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on 26th October 2022."
That being said, Dabur shares will turn ex-dividend on November 3.
In FY22 alone, Dabur paid a total dividend of 520% aggregating to ₹5.2 per equity share.
At the current market price, Dabur's dividend yield is around 0.97%.
On BSE, Dabur shares closed at ₹537.55 apiece marginally up on Friday from their previous day's closing.
What to expect from Dabur in Q2FY23?
For Q2FY23, in its report, ICICI Direct said, "Dabur is likely to report 7.6% revenue growth led by 11.8% growth in international business and 6.2% growth in domestic business. High cost of raw material inventory would continue to adversely impact gross margin."
The report added, "We estimate 226 bps contraction in gross margins. Food & beverage business is expected to grow in double-digit even on a high base whereas home & personal care product products are estimated to grow in mid-single digits on a relatively high base. However, the healthcare segment, which includes Chyawanprash & Honey would see muted sales on a high base."
Further, the note added, "We expect 169 bps contraction in operating margins with lower ad-spend as percentage to sales. We estimate net profit to de-grow by 2% to ₹495.2 crore."
ICICI Direct expects Dabur's revenue to be at ₹3,031 crore up by 7.6% yoy and 19.3% qoq. EBITDA is seen at ₹616.5 crore down by 0.7% yoy and 13.4% qoq. PAT is factored at ₹495.2 crore lower by 2% but higher by 12.3% yoy.
The stock brokerage has set a buy recommendation on Dabur stock with a target price of ₹700 apiece.
In Q1 of FY23, Dabur reported a 0.6% yoy growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹441.06 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8% yoy to ₹2,822.43 crore
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
