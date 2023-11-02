FMCG Q2 results review: Sluggish volume growth a worry, does that make the sector an avoid?
Major FMCG players report mixed earnings in September quarter, with pressure on volume growth but improved profit margins.
Most major FMCG companies have reported their September quarter earnings, with some of them showing pressure on volume growth. While easing raw material prices has offered relief to FMCG companies which boosted their profit margins, experts point out that demand has not recovered fully, especially because of muted rural growth amid erratic and deficit monsoon.
