FMCG Q2 review: ITC among Axis Securities' top 3 stock picks after earnings; details here
Q2FY24 earnings for FMCG companies showed some signs of improvement, though largely muted. Going ahead, easing inflation, a strong festive season, higher government spending, and increased urban remittances will drive growth in H2FY24, said Axis Securities.
The September-quarter (Q2FY24) earnings for the FMCG space showed some signs of improvement as against the previous quarter. In a recent report, brokerage house Axis Securities informed that most staple companies under its coverage have indicated sustained signs of rural recovery. It further predicted that volume growth is also likely to pick up in rural areas.
