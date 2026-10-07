FMCG Q2FY27 preview: 6 stocks HDFC Sec likes; Honasa, Nestlé, Emami, Bikaji, Britannia, Godrej Consumer - check targets

Indian FMCG companies are set for a mixed Q2FY27 earnings season, with a softer year-ago base and selective price hikes expected to support topline growth. However, persistent raw-material inflation is likely to keep margins under pressure, making earnings delivery crucial for stock valuations.

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Domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities, in its Q2FY27 earnings preview for the FMCG sector, maintained an underweight stance, saying the sector continues to face weak earnings visibility and a waning competitive moat. The brokerage expects revenue growth to improve in the September quarter but remains selective in its stock preferences.

“FMCG sector valuations continue to de-rate amid weak earnings visibility and a waning moat. We maintain our underweight stance and see performance improvement as critical for valuation. Q2 topline is likely to be stronger on a low base and incremental price hikes," said HDFC Securities.

Why HDFC Securities is selective on FMCG stocks? The brokerage expects revenue growth across its coverage to improve in Q2FY27, helped by a softer base and price increases that partially offset inflation. It forecasts around 12% YoY revenue growth across the companies covered, with most expected to report double-digit topline growth.

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However, the improvement in revenue is unlikely to translate uniformly into earnings. Persistent raw-material inflation is expected to weigh on margins. ITC, Bikaji Foods and Gopal Snacks are expected to report YoY earnings declines, while HUL, Dabur and Emami could deliver single-digit earnings growth.

In contrast, Nestlé India, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive and Honasa Consumer are expected to post stronger earnings momentum, aided by margin expansion.

“We see revenue growth in Q2FY27E to improve versus recent quarters, supported by a softer base and selective price increases that partially offset inflationary pressures. Across our coverage, we forecast ~12% YoY revenue growth, with most companies likely to post double-digit topline expansion,” stated the brokerage

It pointed out that the festive quarter commentary would be particularly important in determining the earnings trajectory ahead. Any moderation in demand alongside sustained inflation could put further pressure on earnings.

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Against this backdrop, the brokerage prefers companies with stronger execution. Its preferred names are Nestlé India, Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Honasa Consumer, Emami and Bikaji Foods. It also upgraded Nestlé India to BUY, arguing that its valuation had become more reasonable following the broader FMCG sector de-rating.

Q2FY27 estimates, target prices: Nestlé, Britannia, Emami, Bikaji Nestlé India has a target price of ₹1,555, implying 19% upside from the CMP of ₹1,308. It expects Q2 revenue to grow 21%, EBITDA 30% and adjusted PAT 37%.

Britannia Industries has a target of ₹6,000, implying 26% upside. Revenue is expected to rise 12%, while EBITDA and adjusted PAT are seen growing 6% and 10%, respectively.

Godrej Consumer Products has a target price of ₹1,000, implying 19% upside, with revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT expected to increase 18%, 14% and 10%.

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Emami has a target of ₹500, implying 34% upside. HSIE expects revenue to rise 20%, although EBITDA and adjusted PAT growth are forecast at only 7% and 4%.

Bikaji Foods has a target price of ₹700, implying 39% upside, the highest among HDFC Securities' preferred FMCG names. However, adjusted PAT is expected to decline 15% in Q2FY27.

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Honasa Consumer has a target of ₹550, implying 28% upside, with revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT expected to grow 28%, 72% and 68%.

Among the other covered stocks, ITC has a ₹300 target and 17% upside, although adjusted PAT is expected to fall 24%. HUL has a ₹1,925 target and 5% upside, while Marico has a ₹925 target and 11% upside. Dabur has a ₹425 target and 14% upside, while Colgate-Palmolive has a ₹1,800 target and just 4% upside.

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“Against this backdrop, our stance remains selective, with preference for stronger execution-led players. We now favor Nestlé India, Godrej Consumer, Britannia, Honasa Consumer, Emami, and Bikaji.” — HSIE Research

Overall, HSIE expects Q2FY27 to offer better topline growth for FMCG companies, but believes margins and earnings will remain the key differentiators for investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.