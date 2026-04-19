FMCG sector likely to deliver a healthy performance in Q4FY26. Here's why

India’s economy and consumption-linked sectors are currently positioned at a complex intersection of global geopolitical uncertainty and domestic structural resilience. The long-term outlook remains positive, supported by improving macro stability and an anticipated earnings recovery into FY27. But near-term volatility is driven by developments in West Asia, crude & derived prices, and shifting global capital flows. An emerging risk is the intensifying heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40°C across several states, coupled with a forecast of a below-normal monsoon. This could elevate risks to inflation (food and non-food), energy demand and prices, and labour wages, adding another layer of near-term uncertainty.

Recent geopolitical developments, particularly tensions involving the U.S. and Iran and intermittent disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have reintroduced volatility in global energy markets. For India, a major net importer of crude, such fluctuations have direct implications for inflation, currency stability, and fiscal balances. Elevated oil prices tend to pressure the rupee and widen the current account deficit, thereby weighing on foreign investor sentiment. However, recent signs of de-escalation and easing crude prices have helped ease pressure on the INR and lower domestic bond yields. Despite this, the risk persists that the prices and availability of oil, derived chemicals, and metals will continue to affect sectors like OMCs, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Metals, and Fertilisers until capacities are recaptured.

Against this backdrop, analysts have cut earnings estimates and target multiples, reflecting both downgrades and tighter global liquidity conditions. Despite this, upside potential remains, assuming progress toward geopolitical stability and that much of the downside is already priced in. Broadly, India’s valuation premium over other emerging markets has moderated, and FII outflows—while persistent—are showing signs of tapering. With improved earnings visibility for FY27 compared to FY26 and recent valuation correction, the market is increasingly positioned for a gradual reallocation of FII flows. Notably, domestic investors have returned with strong inflows in April, providing incremental support.

Within the consumption space, the consumer durables sector illustrates the ongoing cyclical adjustment. Following an exceptional FY25, driven by an extended heatwave that boosted air-conditioner demand, FY26 has emerged as a reset year. A cooler summer, elevated channel inventories, and regulatory transitions such as stricter energy efficiency norms have weighed on volumes and margins. Additionally, a sharp rise in copper prices (up ~36% YoY) has increased input costs, necessitating price hikes that temporarily dampen demand.

Nevertheless, the sector’s structural growth drivers remain intact. Rising income levels, increasing urbanization, and a shift toward premium, energy-efficient appliances continue to support long-term demand. The transition to higher-rated products under new efficiency standards is expected to enhance realizations and profitability from H2FY27 onward. With inventory normalization underway and the IMD forecasting above-normal temperatures for this summer, a demand revival appears likely.

The FMCG sector is also expected to deliver a healthy performance in Q4FY26, supported by post-GST volume recovery, easing agri-input costs, and resilient domestic demand. Margins are likely to remain broadly stable, aided by benign trends in key raw material prices. Looking ahead to FY27, the sector is poised for mid- to high-single-digit, volume-led revenue growth; however, a below-normal monsoon forecast by the IMD amid emerging El Niño conditions, along with rising raw material costs (crude derivatives & packaging), presents key headwinds. However, the industry valuation is comfortable trading at a discount to the 5-year average, indicative of trend to continue in the near-term.

In parallel, evolving consumer behaviour is visible in gold consumption trends ahead of key festive periods such as Akshaya Tritiya. With gold prices near record highs, retail demand has adapted rather than declined—shifting toward lower ticket sizes and lightweight jewellery. At the same time, there is a structural migration toward financial gold products such as ETFs and sovereign gold bonds, particularly among younger, urban investors. This reflects a broader preference for efficiency and liquidity over traditional formats burdened by high making charges.