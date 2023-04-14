FMCG sector may show volume uptick on price cuts in Q4, though rural demand to remain soft4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:04 PM IST
- As per the analyst report, softening of commodity prices, price cuts by companies could result in volume uptick in Q4FY23. However, the rural demand has been muted compared to urban demand.
FMCG sector which has been under pressure for almost the entire last year, but with softening of commodity prices, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies are expected to post uptick in volumes in quarter ended MArch 2023. However, rural demand conditions still remain soft compared to urban demand, said ICICI Direct Research in its report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×